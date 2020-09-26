Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies

Ryback hosted a Q&A on his Twitter last night, where he made a bold statement. According to the Big Guy, the world will be a better place whenever Vince McMahon passes away.

He wrote: “It was ALWAYS the talent. He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of shit, can’t stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn’t wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true.”

He also had some harsh words for Triple H. When asked if the Game will run WWE better than Vince has, he said: “Pussy Paul is not the savior to anything. He will go down with the ship.”

You can see more of his thoughts below.

