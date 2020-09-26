wrestling / News
Ryback Says The World Will Be A Better Place When Vince McMahon Dies
Ryback hosted a Q&A on his Twitter last night, where he made a bold statement. According to the Big Guy, the world will be a better place whenever Vince McMahon passes away.
He wrote: “It was ALWAYS the talent. He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of shit, can’t stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn’t wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true.”
He also had some harsh words for Triple H. When asked if the Game will run WWE better than Vince has, he said: “Pussy Paul is not the savior to anything. He will go down with the ship.”
You can see more of his thoughts below.
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020
I simply think if AEW just does the opposite of what WWE has done since Vince Jr came along they will take over as number one. Vince’s days are numbers and the ship is slowly sinking. I believe in selling for good, it might mean slightly less profits, but it’s the best for all https://t.co/tS581x6orJ
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020
Changing the business model entirely to create the biggest stars on the planet and profit off that rather than running a business that is trying to make the logo the main star for maximum profits. The fans and all involved will win and they would actually increase profits https://t.co/TCZuMkNPyz
— The Big Guy (@Ryback) September 26, 2020
