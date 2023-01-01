– Former WWE Superstar Ryback wrote on his Twitter on December 30 that WWE has “given up” and put in a resignation for the trademark on “Ryback,” apparently clearing the way for him to now fully own the trademark on the term. As previously reported, Ryback sought to have his name legally changed from his birth name of Ryan Reeves to Ryback in September 2016.

He later claimed that WWE had legally re-filed for the trademark right before his name was about to change. So, it appears that this issue has been resolved for “The Big Guy” for the foreseeable future.

The former Intercontinental Champion wrote, “WWE has given up and given their resignation for my RYBACK TM. Everything I have created has been awarded to me and we await the USPTO to make it official. The next chapter begins in 2023 now that my health has been restored. Never give up and stay #Hungry! Thank you Rybackers.”

It appears the former WWE wrestler is also teasing a return to the ring. Earlier today, he polled fans on where they want to see him wrestle this year. With 581 votes cast, WWE currently leads the poll at 49.1%, with AEW 26.7%, and Impact Wrestling at 24.3%.

