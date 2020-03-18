wrestling / News
Ryback Says ‘You Couldn’t Pay’ Him To Be The Exalted One
As previously reported, The Dark Order’s ‘Exalted One’ will be revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. There have been plenty of rumors about who it will be, with the group themselves teasing Matt Hardy. Hardy himself has also tweeted similar hints. One person it definitely won’t be is Ryback, who was brief and to-the-point.
He wrote on Twitter: “You couldn’t pay me enough to be. Good luck.”
It’s also not Danhausen, per Evil Uno.
The Exalted One will be on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT.
No one is safe. pic.twitter.com/6H8tAHUP5y
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 18, 2020
Who is The Exalted One?
Only Uno knows.
— EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 18, 2020
You couldn’t pay me enough to be. Good luck https://t.co/IiC3L1ey0U
— The Big Guy (@Ryback22) March 18, 2020
See, Danhausen told you it’s not Danhausen. Danhausen already told you it’s @SashaBanksWWE. https://t.co/ehz48UlwHm
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 17, 2020
