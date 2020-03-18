wrestling / News

Ryback Says ‘You Couldn’t Pay’ Him To Be The Exalted One

March 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ryback

As previously reported, The Dark Order’s ‘Exalted One’ will be revealed on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. There have been plenty of rumors about who it will be, with the group themselves teasing Matt Hardy. Hardy himself has also tweeted similar hints. One person it definitely won’t be is Ryback, who was brief and to-the-point.

He wrote on Twitter: “You couldn’t pay me enough to be. Good luck.

It’s also not Danhausen, per Evil Uno.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ryback, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading