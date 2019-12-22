wrestling / News
Ryback Shares Pic With Cody, Hints at 2020 Plans
December 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Ryback got people speculating on social media as he shared a pic of Cody and teased a big year in 2020. The WWE alum posted the below picture of himself and Cody shaking hands, captioning it “2020 #FeedMeMore @FMMNutrition @RybackTV.”
Obviously, most will interpret that as a tease (or at least playing with fans at the idea) of joining AEW. There’s no word on whether he’s actually on the way, or that AEW is interested in him. Ryback has been almost entirely out of wrestling, aside from discussing it on his podcast, since leaving WWE in 2016.
2020 #FeedMeMore @FMMNutrition @RybackTV pic.twitter.com/baXr3ROcrH
— The Big Guy (@Ryback22) December 22, 2019
