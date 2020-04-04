Ryback Slams WWE For Still Holding Events During Coronavirus Pandemic

In the latest edition of “Ryback TV Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report With Raj Giri,” Ryback took shots at the WWE for continuing to hold TV tapings at the Performance Center, including Wrestlemania, during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Here are highlights:

He said: “No, and this is something with shareholders too from a stock standpoint…the long term consequences of this. Because this information is…you can’t hide this stuff anymore. It’s going to come out. It’s going to come out that the talent…WWE is gonna come out with some creative bullshit excuse that they couldn’t get coronavirus testing. All of these other sporting teams around the world, people with money have access to the coronavirus testing. Especially with what they’re doing, you would think that would be even more made available.

Like, from a government standpoint, guys if you’re going to run…okay. We’re not going to tell you right now but you guys need to make sure you have testing for every talent in place every time that you’re going to put them in the ring because of the risk that you’re putting all of them. And it’s not that..when I saw that it was just a screening, I go, ‘All they care about is getting this done for whatever reason.’ Vince is saving grace. But under normal business circumstances, I’d be like, ‘great.’ You don’t wanna lose money as a business but you’re sacrificing human lives for no reason.

I think a lot more is gonna come out on this as this goes on. And Meltzer, I don’t know why, I feel that people are hiding that this needs to be talked about, why they are not actually being tested for coronavirus. Because I don’t believe they are or if they are it’s being hidden. Because if it came out that one of them…they’ve never officially said that one talent has it whereas the NBA and they were forced to shut down operations because of the spread. This is a nasty situation, man.”

