Ryback Thinks Big Cass’ Release Was Unfortunate, Talks Drinking on European Tours

-Ryback spoke on his Conversation With the Big Guy podcast about Big Cass’ recent WWE release and more. Highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc), along with the full audio of the episode:

On Cass’ release: “It’s unfortunate and you can’t really believe everything you see and you don’t know, there obviously was an issue because they didn’t wish him well. Who knows? Sometimes I feel like they can paint whatever picture they would like, but I don’t think it was a good situation.”

On the rumors that Cass was let go for not wanting to do rehearsals and being drunk on the European tour: “Nobody likes doing rehearsals, but it’s work and that is what you do and that is what they want. If they ask you to be by the ring you stop what you are doing and go to the ring, it’s work. That is what you are supposed to do…the European tours and drinking, guys drink on the European tour non-stop so I’m not so sure about that particular story about him drinking.”

On his experiences on WWE’s European tours: “I have seen guys absolutely s**tfaced. Every bus is filled with liquor after the shows. There is beer, there is hard wine and liquor, so for those long bus rides and being on the road two weeks straight, but maybe it was a culmination of a lot of things. It is really unfortunate, but he wasn’t in a position where he can behave that way and they didn’t have to deal with it, which was the case on that.”