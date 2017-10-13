Ryback vs. Jeff Jarrett to Main Event WrestleCade

According to PWinsider.com, the main event of the November 25 Wrestlecade event in Winston-Salem, NC will be Ryback vs. Jeff Jarrett. The event features signings, Q&As and a series of live events.

Set to appear are Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley, JJ Dillon, Nikita Koloff, Lex Luger, Mil Mascaras, Matt Striker, Carlito, Dean Malenko, Rocky Johnson, Jake Roberts, The One Man Gang, Brutus Beefcake, Ronnie Garvin, Barry Windham, Sabu, Jimmy Hart, Taya, John Hennigan, Joey Matthews, Shane Helms, Rikishi, Laurel Van Ness, GFW champ Eli Drake, Rey Fenix, Penta 0M, Grandmaster Sexay, Butch Reed, Ron Simmons, Allie, Angelina Love, Crazzy Steve, Crimson, Jax Dane, Rachel Ellering, Renee Michelle, Madison Rayne, Terry Taylor, Fred “Shockmaster” Ottman, The Barbarian, Super Crazy, Demolition, D’Lo Brown, Baby Doll, CW Anderson, Ken Shamrock, Dan Severn, Kid Kash, George South, Bugsy McGraw, Tommy Rich, Swoggle, Jack Swagger, Kevin Thorne, PN News, Jimmy Valiant, Lady Blossom, Juventud Guerrera, Teddy Long, Ivellise, Bruce Prichard, PJ Black, Madusa, Gillberg, Marty Jannetty, Jillian Hall, The Boogeyman, Al Snow and The Honky Tonk Man, among others. This year’s edition is also scheduled to feature “Fire on the Mountain”, a tribute to Smoky Mountain Wrestling with Jim Cornette, Stan Lane, Bobby Eaton, Bob Armstrong, Tom Prichard, Dutch Mantel, Bobby Fulton and Bobby Blaze, among others SMW alumni appearing. There is slated to be a panel discussion about SMW as well as a live event promoted by Charlotte-based Queens of Combat.