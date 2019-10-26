Ryback Weighs in on Eric Bischoff’s WWE Release, Why He May Not Have Been a Good Fit

– On the latest Conversations With the Big Guy, Ryback discussed Eric Bischoff’s WWE release and why it may be best for the now-former Executive Director of Smackdown. Ryback discussed why he felt Bischoff may not have been a great fit for the role and imagined Bischoff may be better off being let go.

Highlights from the discussion, and the segment, are below:

On Bischoff not being familiar with WWE’s culture and practices: “And I guess, yeah — I don’t know [what happened] obviously, not being there and whatnot. But Eric, you know, he was essentially on the outside being brought in. Bruce had been there for a bit again, and obviously had worked closely with Vince many years ago, and was at the core of the WWE brand for many, many years. Eric I think, I don’t know what happened and whatnot. I think it would be tough. He’s been out of the game for quite some time, and then getting back in with today’s talent. And the business model in WWE is completely different than it was back when they was competing with WWE. And his time in WWE, he was there for [when] some of that started to kind of slowly shift business model-wise.”

On where Bischoff may have been a better fit: “You know, I personally always enjoyed Eric Bischoff on commentary. I wouldn’t mind — not saying as a commentating role for the show, but on the [Kickoff show] panel. I think that gives you a different feel, not just having wrestlers on there and whatnot. You have Bischoff. I always enjoyed him personally in that because I think he has a good on-screen presence. And if that is the case and it wasn’t that role they put him in, and Paul Heyman has obviously been in that with WWE for many, many years, and knows the inner workings of that. And in dealing with Vince, we saw with Road Dogg doing different things and having the stress that could cause.”

On Bischoff probably being better off out of the position: “Eric, financially I would imagine, is okay. And if you don’t need the money necessarily, you’re probably not going to be prone to put up with the bulls**t that does go on. And it’s not worth the stress of trying to creatively come up with stuff and then being told it needs to change, or them not liking it and trying different things. It’s a very stressful position. Because at the end of the day, you’re not making the final call. So I can see, with him in today’s model — and I don’t know Eric personally; I think I met him once and it was simply a hello on an airplane. He’s probably far better off not being in that role from a health standpoint, so I am really happy for him.”

