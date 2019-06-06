wrestling / News
Ryback On Whether He Will Bury the Hatchet With John Cena
– Ryback may not have a lot of great things to say about his experiences with John Cena, but he says he’s moved on. Ryback replied to a fan question asking him he would bury the hatchet with Cena, who he previously discussed his issues with Cena from when he was with WWE.
Ryback previously said that Cena “[has] been a piece of s**t to me since Day One. And people, the guy, I was nothing but nice and respectful to him and I know Alex Riley just came out and [admitted he had issues with Cena] and when people hear what really happened with that, they’re going to lose their s–t. Like, and I know, I have a pretty good idea of what happened with that and the guys in WWE. And, one, it’s f**king hilarious. And, two, it’s hilarious what people will find out about John. So he used to s**t talk me when I was in the ring. I remember I was in there against Mark Henry. You’ve got to remember, I came up with all these guys in developmental and I know everyone who’s sitting backstage. No, John [used to talk trash], I used to be back there for John when Riley was in the ring, when the company was f–king with him because John was hot at him because of what happened and all this.”
Ryback told the fan:
I’m sure John is great in many areas of life. Nothing but respect in the ring, and I’m sure he has grown from our time around each other. I never had an issue with him until he had an issue with my reactions and numbers. He’s moved on as have I and all has worked out 💪 https://t.co/Lld2BohVpX
— The Big Guy (@Ryback22) June 5, 2019
