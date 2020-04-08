Ryback Says Wrestling ‘Sucks’ Without A Crowd, Says Talent is Being Exposed

On the latest edition of Conversations with the Big Guy, Ryback discussed how bad wrestling comes off without a crowd, saying it exposes not only wrestling but also the talent. Highlights are below.

On how wrestling sucks without a crowd: “It’s tough for me to watch, because it just brings me back to empty arena, developmental practice, where all of us just hated, wrestling sucks without a crowd. I think when I tell people, the one thing I miss the most about wrestling, is the adrenaline and the energy, because that’s the real part of wrestling. So now we just got this fake stuff.”

On how wrestling is being exposed without a crowd: “It’s not being disrespectful, I’ve broken my leg and kept wrestling, there’s very real things in wrestling, the pain is real, it hurts, different things, but it’s still fake, movies are fake, there are people who use it and use it in a really disrespectful way, that you’re just a piece of shit, that’s not what I’m doing, I love and respect pro-wrestling more than anything, but you can’t just keep lying to yourself. It’s exposed when you watch it without a crowd.”

On how talent is also being exposed without a crowd: “There are guys that are better at fighting out there with and without a crowd and I think it exposes talent more as well, because there is nothing to draw that energy from, and some guys are better at it than others.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Conversations with the Big Guy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.