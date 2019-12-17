Ryback Predicts That Disney and FOX Will Takeover WWE After Vince McMahon, That Triple H Won’t Stick Around

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ryback talked about how he thinks FOX and Disney will end up taking WWE over. Highlights are below.

On FOX and Disney possibly taking over WWE after Vince McMahon: “I think there is something going on with FOX and Disney, and I think they end up taking over WWE at some point, which I firmly believe they will. 100%. That is my personal opinion on the matter. I don’t see Hunter sticking around like Vince forever, just from stuff that I feel like I understand what’s going on. And I think someone has to take it over. I think they’ve gotten so big, that it’s going to take someone like that to run that. And I think personally, they have dumbed down the product and made it very simple to run for a big corporation to take over. Take out the psychology that made it, and anyone can run it, in my personal opinion.”

On signs that Vince is already giving up power to FOX: “Vince has already handed over power to FOX on decisions, we’ve seen it, on Smackdown. It’s already going on. He has never been like that ever before. I believe this is the first part in this process, and with the XFL coming out, and his responsibilities, think about that, and I know this just from running Feed Me More Nutrition, and that’s so small, running a major football promotion, do you know how much time and effort that takes? I just think it’s the beginning steps of something bigger going on, personally. Someone has to do it.”

