Ryback On Why WWE Is Going With Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At Summerslam

In the latest edition of his Conversation with the Big Guy podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Ryback spoke about his thoughts on why WWE chose Roman Reigns and not Bobby Lashley to headline Summerslam against Brock Lesnar.

He said: “They want Roman Reigns to be the guy to beat Brock Lesnar. You have to look at it that you are selling to the house market that a big win over Brock Lesnar does more for you worldwide than just that hardcore audience [if Lashley would have won] regardless of what they think. Something like that they are going more global. You have to look at the big win Roman Reigns had over The Undertaker and other wins that he has been afforded over the years. That adds up and sells merchandise and that puts him in that sort of position.”