Ryback Says The Door Is Open For Him to Return to WWE, Explains What Would Have to Change

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ryback talked about how the door is open for him to return to WWE, but what he’d need to have happen for him to return. Highlights are below.

On if the door is open for him to return to WWE: “Yeah, I’ve been told that I have a meeting whenever I want. Now how true that is, I don’t know, don’t really care. Getting my health back is my main priority.”

On what would need to change with WWE for him to return: “A lot would need to change. Like I said, just re-filing of the Ryback trademark, to me is just, it doesn’t need to be going on. There’s no need for it. It does not help matters at all, ya know, how I personally feel.”

On how he’d like to see WWE provide some kind of health insurance for former WWE wrestlers: “Pro-wrestlers need to understand that, when you leave, and specifically talking WWE, and I know from talking to people there that I know that work in the talent relations, that they get hit up all the time by past talent, ex-talent, that have these things, and it’s up to you to pay for all your medical problems that, while you’re there, will show up later in life. And for me, I personally, and there’s still time for him, I wish Vince would figure something else out, figure it out from a health insurance standpoint, for former wrestling talent. People say three years on the road there that you sacrifice and give them, there needs to be something for the talent, I think. Because I do independent shows and meeting a lot of the old timers, it’s really sad to see.”

