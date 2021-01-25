Ryback Discusses How He Thinks WWE Suppresses Talent On Social Media

In a recent episode of the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report, Ryback discussed WWE working with shadow banning companies, how WWE suppresses talent on social media, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Ryback on WWE working with shadow banning companies: “WWE works with Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, which I got that unlocked. What they do is they work with these companies and what they call it is shadow banning. Shadow banning, there are different levels. These companies police themselves. What they do in everything is they simply – you got 1.5 million followers. Only 5 percent of that is going to see what this guy posts. They can go in there and do this and they do it with people. They have different peers in all of this. That’s why when I say it’s not actually WWE actually doing it. It’s WWE actually working with them.”

On how WWE suppresses social media accounts: “They work with these companies hand-in-hand. Big money sleeps with big money. They have a list and those accounts get suppressed. It’s a very real thing going on. It’s not crazy talk. It’s not conspiracy talk. This is a real thing going on. I’ve had people reach out to me on certain platforms. They do it on Twitter. Twitter is their main one they like to control because that one is where people can spread their voice the quickest. That is why WWE tried to get talent and have them hooked on their accounts. It’s why they wanted me to sign over my accounts. It’s a very real problem that needs to be discussed more and the unfortunate problem is, it’s very difficult to prove it. The only way you can prove it is with talents going to other platforms and doing well.”