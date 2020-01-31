Ryback On Why WWE Shouldn’t Remove ‘Women’ Classification From Titles, Why There Shouldn’t Be More Women’s Matches Than Men’s On PPVs

On a recent edition of Conversations With The Big Guy, Ryback discussed the recent news that WWE is removing the gender distinction for the NXT Women’s Title as well as Becky Lynch’s recent comments about how the the best thing for the WWE women’s division would be to remove the term “women’s.” Highlights are below.

On WWE removing the gender distinction from the NXT Women’s Title: “How far do we go with this? It’s really, I don’t know. But again, they’re the ones that are doing it and living it. My thing is, if you’re going to do it, then have different names for all the titles, so that they can be distinguished. Because you want to be clear, cut and dry on everything. And you got two NXT championships, so my thing is, you’re dropping the classification to the women’s on it and the men’s, I would have no problem if you call it the men’s NXT championship, it helps identify the title. It’s just odd to me, and the one girl speaking up on it calls herself ‘The Man,’ it’s really odd, I don’t get it. There is nothing to be ashamed of with it. It’s not holding you back from anything, in my opinion. It really isn’t. It’s a way to identify the title. Now is this a way where, again, we’re taking these steps, women, they want a level playing field and what not. Are we doing that so there is no gender identity to the title, so that anybody can fight for any title? Is that what we’re working towards? Then so why do we have two of the same exact titles now? Because that’s kind of the direction I feel like, it’s where it’s going to make it easier for a woman to wrestle a guy, or to go after, and like I said, does Brock Lesnar go after the NXT championship now because there is no women attached to it? That’s what it feels like to me. How far do we keep taking this? I’m fine, call the women’s titles women’s titles, and the men’s titles men’s titles, that doesn’t bother me one bit.”

On Becky Lynch’s comment that the number of women’s matches on a card should be based on merit, whether that means there is one women’s match on a card or ten: “They want where eventually there are 10 women matches on the PPV. Well, you gotta look at it from a whole, there’s not more women wrestlers than men. There are a lot more men who wrestle, it’s a man dominated sport still, where the majority of people who do it are men, so realistically, there’s more men on the roster. And again, you wanna blur these lines, it’s like, how many people are playing in the NFL? Why aren’t they?”

On not being able to go full speed when he trained with women: “This isn’t being sexist or anything of that nature. I have wrestled and been in the ring training with women. I can’t go full speed. And that’s with some that are in the Hall of Fame for WWE. It’s not tooting my horn. Women wrestle women. Men wrestle men. And it’s not saying they can’t have, there is always an exception to the rule. There could be a woman that comes along that is genetically superior to men, who knows, you never know, but usually it would be a very rare situation.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Conversations With The Big Guy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.