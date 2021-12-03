Sabu and Ricky Morton Added To GCW Most Notorious

Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that Sabu and Ricky Morton have been added to their upcoming event Most Notorious. It happens on January 14 at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. It’s unknown if either will wrestle. GCW did note that they will honor Sabu at the event.

*DETROIT UPDATE*

SABU comes HOME to DETROIT and returns to GCW on Friday, January 14th at the legendary HARPO's Theatre!

Join us as we honor this legend of extreme in his hometown!

"MOST NOTORIOUS"

1/14/22 – 7PM

Harpo's – Detroit pic.twitter.com/qmbqYbxV7E

— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 3, 2021