Sabu and Ricky Morton Added To GCW Most Notorious
Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that Sabu and Ricky Morton have been added to their upcoming event Most Notorious. It happens on January 14 at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. It’s unknown if either will wrestle. GCW did note that they will honor Sabu at the event.
*DETROIT UPDATE*
SABU comes HOME to DETROIT and returns to GCW on Friday, January 14th at the legendary HARPO's Theatre!
Join us as we honor this legend of extreme in his hometown!
Get Tix NOW:https://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
"MOST NOTORIOUS"
1/14/22 – 7PM
Harpo's – Detroit pic.twitter.com/qmbqYbxV7E
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 3, 2021
The legendary RICKY MORTON returns to GCW on The Road to Hammerstein!
January 14 – Detroit
Harpo's Concert Theatrehttps://t.co/W8Hni8lofU
January 15 – Chicago
Grand Sports Arenahttps://t.co/zpbuIzLuoV
Tickets for both events go on sale TODAY at Noon EST! pic.twitter.com/uuERjQh0OM
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 3, 2021
