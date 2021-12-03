wrestling / News

Sabu and Ricky Morton Added To GCW Most Notorious

December 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sabu GCW

Gamechanger Wrestling has announced that Sabu and Ricky Morton have been added to their upcoming event Most Notorious. It happens on January 14 at Harpo’s Theatre in Detroit, MI. It’s unknown if either will wrestle. GCW did note that they will honor Sabu at the event.

