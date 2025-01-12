Sabu Announced For The People vs. GCW Next Weekend

Sabu is headed to the Hammerstein Ballroom for The People vs. GCW. GCW announced on Sunday that the ECW legend will appear at the January 19th show in New York City, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* GCW World Championship Match: Mance Warner vs. TBA

* GCW Ultraviolent Championship DLC Match: Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker

* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) vs. Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick)

* GCW World Championship #1 Contenders Match: Effy vs. Allie Katch

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

* Steel Cage Match: Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

* Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen vs. Grim Reefer & Homicide & TBA

* Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar

* Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

* Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri vs. Los Desperados

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

* PCO to appear

* Sabu to appear