Various News: Update on Sabu Autobiography, Joel Gertner Appears as Extra for Showtime’s Ray Donovan, WrestlePro Set for Alaska in April

– Sabu’s upcoming autobiography will be titled Sabu: Scars Silence & Superglue. The book is co-written by Kenny Casanova. Pre-orders will start for the book on February 1. An article on the book was recently published by The Lansing State Journal. Sabu declined to comment because he hates talking about himself.

– PWInsider reports that former ECW talent Joel Gertner appeared on an episode of Ray Donovan on Showtime. According to the report, he appeared as an extra in episode some weeks ago in a scene with Jon Voight. The series currently films in New York City, where Gertner also lives.

– WrestlePro has announced that it will have an event at the Sullivan Arena in Anchorage, Alaska on April 20. This will be the first major non-WWE event in Alaska in 17 years. Talent announced for appearing at the event include WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Impact Wrestling Champion Johnny Impact, Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters), Swoggle, Colt Cabana, KM, Fallah Bahh, Sonjay Dutt, Katarina Leigh, MJF, Taya Valkyrie, Pat Buck, Mario Bokara, Dan Maff, former ROH Pure Champion John Walters, The Heavenly Bodies, Bobby Wayward, Anthony Bowens, Matt Macintosh and more.

The event will have a fan meet and greet session at 5:00 pm local time. In-ring action starts at 7:00 pm. The Mick Foley meet and greet will have 250 tickets available. Pre-sales are now available at www.WrestleProOnline.com. Tickets for the event are also available at Ticketmaster.com.