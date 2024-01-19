Sabu Recalls How Being Shot Drove Him To Follow His Wrestling Dreams

Sabu recently looked back on how being shot led to his deciding to push forward with his dreams of becoming a wrestler. The ECW legend was a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and talked about the shooting incident, which took place at a house part and led to his deciding to train to wrestle. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the incident inspiring him to move ahead with his dream: “When I was 19, I got shot. Coming up, I wanted to be a wrestler then all of a sudden I got shot. I got shot in the face, in the teeth… As soon as I got out of the hospital, I said, ‘I’mma be a wrestler now.’ So, I started lifting weights, then I went up to my uncle’s about six weeks after that, and then I moved out there a few months after that, and then I started to go. I got shot first, and that kind of sparked me to do it now. Because I kept saying, ‘I’ll do it tomorrow’ or ‘next year.'”

On how he got shot: “I see this guy coming down with two guns. Boom, boom, boom … shoots my friend in the stomach, boom, boom, boom, and took off running, and I ran behind him, picked him up and threw him down. Then I came on top of him, and he pushed the gun on top of my face and shot me… [The shooter] got nine months for felonious assault because when he turned his back I kind of … I shouldn’t have did that, I took the law into my own hands, and I deserved to get shot. But the reason I got shot was my own fault, they said.”