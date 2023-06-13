Sabu Names Brock Lesnar As His Dream Opponent For Final Match

Sabu has a favored opponent for his final match, and it’s none other than Brock Lesnar. The ECW alumnus was asked about potentially having a last match during a Golden Ring Collectibles virtual signing, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On what it will take to make a last match happen: “The right amount of money. That’ll get me in shape faster.”

On who he would want to face in his last match: “I’d rather have a match with Brock Lesnar. If it’s an actual final match and I’m not gonna wrestle anymore, I wanna work with Brock. He’d be my perfect opponent because he does stuff that I don’t do, and I do stuff that he doesn’t do.”