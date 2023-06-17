Sabu Credits Mick Foley for How Much He’s Helped His Career

– During a recent virtual signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, former WWE and ECW star Sabu credited WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for how much he’s done for him in his career. He said on Foley (via WrestlingInc.com), “You know, he’s done so much for me. He done more for me in the business than — the only one who’s done more than him is my uncle [The Original Sheik]. Honest to god, he’s done so much for me.”