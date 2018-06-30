Quantcast

 

Sabu Makes Joke About Chris Benoit on Twitter

June 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sabu

– Former WWE and ECW Superstar Sabu posted a joke on Twitter in response to a slow-motion gif video of a move being hit on Chris Benoit. In response to the clip, Sabu wrote, “f*** no wonder he killed his fam.” You can check out that tweet below.

