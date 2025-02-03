wrestling / News

Sabu Reportedly Loses Access To Meta Social Media Accounts

February 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sabu AEW Image Credit: AEW

Sabu has reportedly lost access to his Meta social media accounts. PWInsider reports that the ECW legend lost control of both his Facebook and Instagram accounts and that anyone contacting people through those accounts is not Sabu.

No word on how he lost access or when he may get control back. The site notes that he is still in control of his Twitter account.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sabu, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading