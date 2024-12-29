Sabu Reflects On WWE’s ECW Brand, Not Fittng In There

Sabu had a run in WWE as part of the company’s version of ECW, and he recently looked back on the issues with the brand. The ECW legend spoke about the matter in his interview with Donut Shop Chronicles, talking about where the brand went wrong.

“My intentions on coming to the new ECW was they were going to keep it the way it was, build on that,” Sabu said (per Wrestling Inc). “But as I was there, each week it got less and less, you know? Less like the old ECW and more like the new bulls**t, and then I just didn’t fit in. I couldn’t fit in no more; I couldn’t go to work with a smile.”

Sabu was released from WWE in May of 2007.