– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, former ECW and WWE Superstar Sabu reflected on his run in WWE, noting how he didn’t agree with Vince McMahon wanting him to talk on TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sabu on Vince McMahon wanting him to talk in WWE: “Well, yeah, definitely creative because they wanted me to talk. And I figured I could convince them don’t have me talk. It didn’t work. Vince goes, ‘You know, you’re going to be one of my top babyfaces but you got to talk.’ I said, ‘What if I don’t talk?’ He goes, ‘You gotta talk, you gotta explain yourself, you gotta show the people you’re human.’ I said, ‘No, can I have a manager?’ He goes, ‘Umaga’s got that gimmick.’ I go, ‘F**k, I’ve been doing it before Umaga was born.'”

On Stephanie McMahon giving him a promo script: “Stephanie gave me a script and I laughed, I said, ‘You’re kidding me. You want me to say these words? I don’t even know … I can’t even read them they’re too big of words.’ So I said, ‘How about I do this [mimics tearing a piece of paper] like this, then walk away, then I pop my head back in the room.’ She goes, ‘No, do it again’ and I go, ‘I’ll be right back’ and I didn’t come back and they got rid of me.”