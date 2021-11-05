Sabu Says He’s Probably Not Going To Wrestle Anymore

During an interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Sabu spoke about how much pain he’s been in lately and said that he probably isn’t going to wrestle anymore. Here are highlights:

On the pain he’s been in and possible retirement: “I’m not doing real good. I hurt my back about a year ago and it’s still been hurting. I wrestled a couple of weeks ago but I shouldn’t have. I’ve only wrestled like twice in the last year [and] I only went to the gym a couple of times the last year ’cause I hurt my back. I’m probably not gonna wrestle no more… I’m probably just gonna do autograph signings and personal appearance-type stuff.”

On who he’d like to wrestle as a final opponent: “I’d definitely get back in the ring for Brock Lesnar, I’d love to wrestle him. Especially if it was my final match, I’d love to wrestle him… He’s the best, he’s a shooter, he;s a good worker, he’s my kind of opponent. I like big guys, I like wrestling big guys. I don’t like wrestling guys like me because it’s not that interesting. It’s more interesting wrestling a guy like me against a guy like Brock Lesnar.”