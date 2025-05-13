Sabu: The Definition of Extreme

Extreme Championship Wrestling hasn’t been an independent company for almost twenty-five years now. It was only in business under that name for a little less than seven, but the impact of ECW is still felt today on televised wrestling events. Wrestlers like Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley, Rhino and others will make appearances every now and then. You can hear Taz commentate on AEW Dynamite every week. Paul Heyman is the focal point of one of WWE’s top angles.

No matter what these individuals do today, people around my age remember them most for their contributions to ECW. Even guys like the Dudleys & RVD who have wrestled across the planet and won countless championships in countless promotions will be connected more to ECW than any other wrestling company. Shane Douglas & Raven had been all over the world before entering ECW, and as much as they did before and after their ECW stints, we still remember their work there more than anything else. We know about the positive effect ECW had on the careers of Steve Austin & Cactus Jack. Then there’s a guy like Terry Funk who did everything & went everywhere, but one of the first things I remember about him is winning the ECW Championship in his fifties in the main event of their first PPV.

Who does one most associate with ECW? Do you go with the puppet master behind the whole thing, Paul Heyman? Maybe it’s the Singapore cane swinging, beer-swilling & cigarette smoking degenerate Sandman that was the archetypical Philly guy. Me, I might go with the man who was marketed as the Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac known the world over as Sabu.

The man born as Terry Brunk (Ironic that he & Terry Funk would become so closely tied to each other) had one of the most sadistic & maniacal wrestlers who ever lived as an uncle. The Original Sheik ruled Detroit with an iron fist for multiple decades and created havoc & chaos for any territory he traveled to. Sheik strictly adhered to kayfabe and didn’t smarten his nephew up until after he got into the business. Sheik instilled a work ethic in Sabu that helped him stand out from the pack.

Sabu got over on the independent circuit by doing some incredibly high-risk moves for the time, along with his usage of tables as a weapon. I’m not saying that Sabu was the first person to put somebody through a table since I’ve seen Randy Savage piledrive Ricky Morton through a table in early 1980s Memphis, but he damn sure popularized it. Fans chant for tables whenever a match gets to the point where weapons are utilized, and a lot of that has to do with the antics of Sabu back in the day. The Public Enemy & Dudley Boyz were both inspired by the pops Sabu got to incorporate tables into their repertoire, and if anybody tells you different, they’re lying.

Sabu’s image was perfect for the vision of ECW that Paul Heyman had in his mind, which ran against everything that WCW & the WWF were doing in the early & mid 1990s. This wasn’t a great time for pro wrestling in the United States, the industry was in quite the recession due to the WWF’s various scandals and general lack of creativity both major promotions were showcasing. Don’t get me wrong, you can find some good stuff watching those shows back, and there was enough to keep young me engaged, but most of it was dreck. Sabu wasn’t somebody that would have fit into either major promotion in that period, and he had a unique look & aura about him that was exactly what ECW wanted to be.

Taking things to the extreme was Sabu’s way of life.

Sabu didn’t always have the best relationship with ECW, largely because many of the paychecks he got working in Japan were bigger. Japan was where he got the scars from death matches that helped him stand out, and where he teamed with his uncle in the last days of the noble Sheik’s career. He did get a WCW run in late 1995 when they were signing anybody with a name to draw eyeballs to Monday Nitro, but it was the definition of “a cup of coffee”. The only notable thing that happened during Sabu’s time in WCW was Sheik getting his leg broken during a spot on the outside while he was in Sabu’s corner.

Sabu would return to ECW afterwards and be one of their top attractions whenever he was around. His “Born to be Wired” barbed wire match with Terry Funk was so barbaric that ECW never had another one. Funk in his later years was probably more influenced by Sabu than Sabu was by him. Sabu’s name got built up to the point where pretty much anybody that could score a victory over him would get over. Rob Van Dam was also trained by the Sheik, and a rivalry with Sabu that turned into a partnership made him with ECW fans. Taz had a lengthy history with Sabu as enemies turned into friends turned into enemies that helped him become a top guy in the promotion.

Sabu eventually left ECW, and he held the NWA World Championship for 38 days between Mike “The Colorado Kid” Rapada reigns. I would love to hear the story behind all that, but it probably died with Bert Prentice. Sabu worked some WWA shows and eventually got involved in TNA. Sabu did some good stuff in TNA, a Barbed Wire Massacre with Abyss, a feud with Raven that got some good heat.

Sabu’s WWE run came in 2006, and that was when I got to see him live. I never got to go to a proper ECW show, but I did attend WWE vs. ECW Head to Head in Dayton, Ohio. A tremendous show that got my hopes up too high for WWE’s version of ECW, quite frankly. I got to see Terry Funk punch the hell out of Mick Foley 20 feet or so in front of me, which I marked out for and is still one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen. I also got to see a match pitting Sabu against John Cena, which I never thought would happen until that night. That night is one of my favorite memories as a wrestling fan.

The most common sentiment I hear from wrestlers & fans about Sabu is that he never got paid enough, and they’re right. Sabu should have been a millionaire. For how much he did in the ring and how much he influenced other wrestlers to do in the ring, Sabu should have been one of the most well-paid wrestlers of his generation. He wasn’t. Sabu was never in the right spot to make the most money with the right people on his side. Most of us are in that same spot, unfortunately.

I know that Sabu went through a lot of pain throughout his career. I know that he never recovered from the death of Melissa Coates, someone he’d grown attached to during his later years. I have become aware of the pain his Last Match caused. That probably wasn’t the best idea of all time & some people probably have some regrets over how that came to be. The only positive I can take from it is that it gave fans the chance to say goodbye to a wrestler they admired. Not everybody gets that.

Rest in Peace, Sabu. Hopefully you’re in a better place now.