Sabu Reveals His Two Favorite Wrestlers To Work With

Sabu recently gave a quick shout-out to his two favorite wrestlers to work with in the ring. The ECW legend made an appearance at Monopoly Events’ For the Love of Wrestling, where he was asked about who he most enjoyed working with.

“Rob Van Dam and Mick Foley,” Sabu answered (via Wrestling Inc). “Two different styles, two great guys, two great wrestlers, very different styles.”

Sabu is set to face Joey Janela at the latter’s Spring Break 9 over WrestleMania weekend, and has said that if he loses it will be his final match.