wrestling / News
Sabu Uses Racial Slurs, Jokes About Brian Christopher, Nikolai Volkoff, Vader & Others On Twitter
Following the news of Brian Christopher’s passing yesterday. Sabu posted on Twitter, including other recently passed wrestlers in his attempts to be funny …
Sweet I am safe ..wrestler's usely die in threez
— Sabu (@TerryBrunk) July 30, 2018
n word wanta be https://t.co/3FfnXtXKCM
— Sabu (@TerryBrunk) July 30, 2018
i was worrg but sweet any way ..i am safe for afew more min's .. wrestlers die in 4"s..
— Sabu (@TerryBrunk) July 30, 2018
Vader and brick house brown…we go in 4's .. I changed it https://t.co/XwaK7N3nyV
— Sabu (@TerryBrunk) July 30, 2018
Couldn’t say RIP or pass your condolences, but instead make a stupid joke that isn’t even funny…. class act.
— Rem Most (@rem_most) July 30, 2018
rt on and fuck u too n word..lol bitch https://t.co/s43WfsT6C7
— Sabu (@TerryBrunk) July 30, 2018