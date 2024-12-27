Sabu On Working With Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Had A Better Mind Than Vince McMahon

Sabu recently looked back at his experiences working with Paul Heyman. The ECW legend spoke with Donut Shop Chronicles and talked about working with Heyman and compared him to Vince McMahon, who he worked for during a brief run in WWE in 2006.

“He’s good to work for, sort of,” Sabu said (per Fightful). “Work with, not work for. He’s great to work with. He’s a genius and has the best mind in the business than anybody. He had a better mind than Vince.”

He continued, “When I wrestled for him, he didn’t have the money to pay us. I don’t hold that against him no more. He didn’t have it. If he had the money to pay us back then, he would’ve.”

Sabu also said in the interview that he thinks he has another year, perhaps two, in him as a wrestler.