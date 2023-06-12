Sabu Would Still Like Brock Lesnar For His Final Match

During a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles (via Fightful), Sabu said that he would like Brock Lesnar for his opponent for his final match ever. He said something similar two years ago, but noted at the time he was unlikely to wrestle again. While he’s made appearances at various events, he hasn’t had a match since July 2021.

He said: “I’d like to have a match with Brock Lesnar, though. If it’s going to be an actual final match and I’m not going to wrestle no more, I’d like it to be against Brock Lesnar. He’d be my perfect opponent because he does stuff I don’t do and I do stuff that he doesn’t do.“