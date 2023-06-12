wrestling / News
Sabu Would Still Like Brock Lesnar For His Final Match
June 12, 2023 | Posted by
During a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles (via Fightful), Sabu said that he would like Brock Lesnar for his opponent for his final match ever. He said something similar two years ago, but noted at the time he was unlikely to wrestle again. While he’s made appearances at various events, he hasn’t had a match since July 2021.
He said: “I’d like to have a match with Brock Lesnar, though. If it’s going to be an actual final match and I’m not going to wrestle no more, I’d like it to be against Brock Lesnar. He’d be my perfect opponent because he does stuff I don’t do and I do stuff that he doesn’t do.“
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Nearly Getting In Fight With Iron Sheik Over Misunderstanding
- Bianca Belair Responds to Charlotte Flair Receiving Title Shot Against Asuka
- Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk The Biggest Financial Flop In Wrestling, An Overrated Star
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Refusing to Lose WWE Title to Bret Hart, Hogan’s Backstage Needs