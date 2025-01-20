wrestling / News
Sabu’s Retirement Match Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9
January 20, 2025 | Posted by
Sabu will wrestle his final match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. It was announced at The People vs. GCW that the ECW legend will face Janela at the April 18th show. Sabu appeared in front of Janela after the latter defeated Masato Tanaka at Sunday’s show.
Sabu said in January of last year that he wanted to have his last match in 2024.
Sabu's retirement match will be at Spring Break against Joey Janela #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/OF8YGzLPRi
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 20, 2025