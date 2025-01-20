wrestling / News

Sabu’s Retirement Match Announced For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9

January 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sabu Joey Janela Image Credit: GCW

Sabu will wrestle his final match at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9. It was announced at The People vs. GCW that the ECW legend will face Janela at the April 18th show. Sabu appeared in front of Janela after the latter defeated Masato Tanaka at Sunday’s show.

Sabu said in January of last year that he wanted to have his last match in 2024.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Joey Janela's Spring Break 9, Sabu, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading