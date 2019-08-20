wrestling / News
Sadie Gibbs Added To AEW Casino Battle Royale At All Out
August 20, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW announced that Sadie Gibbs has been added to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Gibbs is the second entrant added today as earlier it was announced that Big Swole (Ariel Monroe) would join the competition. The winner of the Casino Battle Royale, which takes place on the Buy In Pre-Show, will receive a Women’s Title match.
#AEWAllOut
Saturday, August 31st, 2019 – @Sears_Centre – Chicago, IL#CasinoBattleRoyale@SadieGibbs
LIVE on Pay Per View@brlive @ITVWrestling @ITVBoxOffice @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/6YBjHe2KSR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 20, 2019
– In other AEW news, Being the Elite posted a special Wrestlers on the Road Ordering Room Service video featuring Hangman Page.
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’
- Brie Bella On Women’s Tag Team Titles Taking a While to Get Going, Says She & Nikki Were Supposed to Have ‘Long Run’
- The Young Bucks On NXT Going Head-to-Head With AEW: ‘We Aren’t Scared’
- Jim Cornette Under Fire For Insulting Jordynne Grace’s Appearance On Twitter