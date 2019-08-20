Sadie Gibbs Added To AEW Casino Battle Royale At All Out

– AEW announced that Sadie Gibbs has been added to the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out. Gibbs is the second entrant added today as earlier it was announced that Big Swole (Ariel Monroe) would join the competition. The winner of the Casino Battle Royale, which takes place on the Buy In Pre-Show, will receive a Women’s Title match.

– In other AEW news, Being the Elite posted a special Wrestlers on the Road Ordering Room Service video featuring Hangman Page.