Sadie Gibbs Reportedly Signs With AEW

– Per F4WOnline.com, 26-year-old UK talent Sadie Gibbs has signed to join the women’s division for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Sadie Gibbs has recently been getting a lot of high praise for her work on the U.K. indie scene and Stardom last January.

AEW has not yet officially confirmed her signing. Gibbs’ background includes gymnastics, track and field, and CrossFit. You can also check out a sizzle reel that she released last month below. Her time in a recent Stardom tour was cut short due to the passing of her grandfather.

AEW is set to make its debut on May 25 with Double or Nothing. The card will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.