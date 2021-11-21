wrestling / News
Safety & Health Advisory Issued For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series
The Barclays Center in Brooklyn has issued a health and safety advisory ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series. The venue issued the following on Sunday afternoon:
WWE Survivor Series visits Barclays Center tonight, November 21. Here’s what you need to know:
Will Call Opens: 2:00PM
Doors Open: 6:30PM
Event Starts: 7:30PM
To attend this event, all individuals ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Anyone 18 years or older must also present a valid ID with proof of vaccination. See complete health and safety information here.
You also have the option to receive the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the arena at the Barclays Center Pop-Up Vaccination Site, open on the day of the show from 11:00AM to 7:00PM, located at 140 Flatbush Ave (the former Modell’s Sporting Goods). The vaccine is free and no insurance is required.
We encourage our guests to arrive early to ensure that you are in your seats before the event begins.
TONIGHT! RAW and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series! Who are you rooting for?💥🗣@WWE
Doors: 6pm
Event: 7:30pm
Joining us? Be sure to follow our health & safety guidelines: https://t.co/AkWsU2zjBJ pic.twitter.com/uJJqc2hw63
— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) November 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Sasha Banks Revealed She Was At Eddie Guerrero Tribute Show When She Learned He Passed Away
- Charlotte Flair Comments On Complaints That Female Wrestlers Don’t Get Enough Time In WWE
- Bret Hart on How Long It Took Him to Get Back Into Top Shape After WrestleMania 12
- Paul Heyman Says Vince McMahon Is Big On The ‘Rip The Band-Aid Off’ Mentality