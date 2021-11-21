Safety & Health Advisory Issued For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn has issued a health and safety advisory ahead of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series. The venue issued the following on Sunday afternoon:

WWE Survivor Series visits Barclays Center tonight, November 21. Here’s what you need to know:

Will Call Opens: 2:00PM

Doors Open: 6:30PM

Event Starts: 7:30PM

To attend this event, all individuals ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. Anyone 18 years or older must also present a valid ID with proof of vaccination. See complete health and safety information here.

You also have the option to receive the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the arena at the Barclays Center Pop-Up Vaccination Site, open on the day of the show from 11:00AM to 7:00PM, located at 140 Flatbush Ave (the former Modell’s Sporting Goods). The vaccine is free and no insurance is required.

We encourage our guests to arrive early to ensure that you are in your seats before the event begins.