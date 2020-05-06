Safety Measures For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Revealed, Every Person In Arena Given COVID-19 Rapid Test

In a post on Facebook, IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) Chapter 115 revealed just how much work is going into the safety of AEW wrestlers and staff at tonight’s live taping of Dynamite at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. That includes everyone working on the show receiving a COVID-19 rapid test before they were allowed to enter.

The post reads: “We reopened with AEW-All Elite Wrestling SAFELY at Daily’s Place Amphitheatre today [Tuesday]. A COVID-19 Rapid Test was given to every stagehand, road crew, venue staff and talent before entering the venue. Portable wash stations, hand sanitizer stations, mandatory masks covering, social distancing (especially at breaks) at all times. We didn’t ask to be the first but we are and we are working to keep it SAFE! #iatse115 #unionstrong #returntoworksafely”

In the comments of the post IATSE confirmed that it was AEW who supplied the tests. They also said that tonight’s taping will be a closed set with no crowd, even though Florida recently announced that sports venues could have some fans, at 25 percent capacity of the venue.

When asked what happens if someone tests positive at the taping, the account wrote: “All the IATSE local members tested negative on the Serological test. If a member had tested positive then they would be referred for a Molecular test. Results of this test determines whether you can work.”