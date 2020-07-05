Saieve Al Sabah Granted Release From MLW

Saieve Al Sabah announced that he asked for and has been granted his release from MLW, only a month after joining the company. He was previously announced as the newest member of Injustice, joining the team on the June 4 episode of Pulp Fusion.

He wrote on Twitter: “I Have Asked For And Have Been Granted My Release From @MLW . Happy “Independence” Day.”

Post Wrestling reports that Sabah has shared his thoughts about those in charge in MLW, especially Chief Operating Officer Jared St. Laurent. He tweeted to MLW founder Court Bauer on Tuesday, telling him to ‘clean up his house’ or he would. He said that Laurent needed to be out of the wrestling business and tagged Team Vision Dojo, were Laurent was previously a trainer and coach. The tweets progressed from there until today, when he got his release. Saieve previously shared photos of Laurent and registered sex offender Chasyn Rance together. Rance operates the Team Vision Dojo wrestling school in Florida.

He then received a direct message from Team Vision which said: “Always thought you were a nice and talented person.”

The school is also the last known location of Samantha Fiddler, a mother of three and wrestler. She disappeared in November 2016 and hasn’t been seen since. She had been in a relationship with Teddy Hart while he was a trainer. In November, Hart released a statement about their relationship and working with Rance, as well as accusations that he and/or Rance had a part in her disappearance.

Saieve seems to believe that St. Laurent is tied into the whole thing due to his relationship with Rance, or at least knows more about it. He didn’t go into any more detail than that when asked by POST. However, he shared a screenshot which read that Rance and St. Laurent used to live together in the early 2000s. Former Team Vision Dojo trainees Dan Kinnally and Salina de la Renta confirmed they were training at the school with Fiddler, but Laurent was not coaching or training at the time.

Kinnally said: “I had only seen Mister Saint Laurent during an event with Salina. The time I was when I was training with her I had never seen him at the school.”

De La Renta added: “Yes, I remember when Samantha started training at the school. She would always come around with Teddy Hart, and eventually she stopped coming. I never heard of her after that but it’s true that MSL was not coaching then. I never saw him when I went to class.”

Laurent was asked about the story and said he felt bad because he was looking forward to Saieve in MLW. He said he hadn’t been associated with Rance or the dojo for years. Laurent claims that Saieve was upset about a $5 royalty check from a t-shirt sale on Pro Wrestling Tees. He said he wasn’t the one who gave the money to Saieve, and wasn’t even aware he had a shirt with MLW because his contract hadn’t started yet. He claimed the two spoke on email prior to the check and after he got the money, he began to tweet. Laurent said he offered Saieve and MJF the same deal when they worked together in the past. Laurent added that Saieve wanted $300,000 a year in 2018, and he thought Saieve wasn’t ready for TV yet but had “all the talent.” He offered him $100 per show, and Saieve counted with $50,000 bonuses every few months, which came just shy of $300,000. Talks ended after that.

When he signed last month, it was for a “few hundred” per show. Laurent said that all of his dealings this year with him were good, and Saieve had apologized for what happened two years prior. Laurent said that Saieve has been saying in the past few days that he wanted to get him fired, and that Laurent tried to contact him. They exchanged emails and Laurent asked for Saieve’s Paypal when he signed.

Saieve wrote: “Hi MSL. Just Wanted to Reach Out About JD Drake. He Spoke To Me About Concerns About Potentially Coming to MLW. I Spoke to Court about it and he said to forward you his email. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

After the rumors about Fiddler, Saieve stopped working with Team Vision after a year and a half of doing so following her disappearance. Laurent said he cut ties with Team Vision and Rance ten years ago before he learned of Rance’s sexual offenses. He said he still worked with the school because he felt loyal to the students, so he kept checking on them through the years. At the time, he claims no one in the school knew what Rance had been doing and he told everyone a watered down version of the story. Laurent added that he wasn’t there when Fiddler was, but trained students without getting paid. When he heard about Fiddler, he stopped going to the dojo and told the students to switch schools.