– The ticket on-sale date for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been announced. PWInsider reports that tickets go on sale on January 19th at 11 AM ET, with an online pre-sale kicking off on the 17th.

It is expected that the first inductee will be announced around the on-sale date. The ceremony takes place over WrestleMania weekend on April 6th at 7:30 PM ET. It airs live on WWE Network.