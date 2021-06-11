Salina de la Renta Closing Merchandise Store, Note On WWE Interest

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Natalie Class, formerly Salina de la Renta in MLW, announced that she is closing her merchandise store at the end of the summer.

It was noted that when someone closes a merchandise store in wrestling, it’s usually because they made a deal with a company that won’t allow them to sell merchandise independently. While there is no indication that she’s actually signed there, WWE was interested in the former MLW manager and producer a few years ago.

Her departure from MLW was announced last month.