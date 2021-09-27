Salina De La Renta Confirms She Was In Discussions To Join WWE Earlier This Year

Fightful Select recently spoke to Salina De La Renta, who discussed details of her discussions about potentially joining WWE earlier this year.

According to Fightful, De La Renta confirmed reports that she was at the WWE Performance Center and was in talks with Canyon Ceman about joining the company. However, once Ceman was fired by WWE, those conversations came to a halt.

Fightful also notes that De La Renta mentioned that during her visit to the WWE PC, she wasn’t asked to cut any promos. Instead, she was asked to participate in wrestling drills and “was not a part of a standard tryout with the company.”

Additionally, De La Renta is aiming to get into the production side of wrestling and recently worked a commentary spot.

She’s set to wrestle Alicia Atout on OnlyFans this week.