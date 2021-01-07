wrestling / News
Salina de la Renta to Executive Produce Next Week’s MLW: Fusion, Sets Title Match For Show
Salina de la Renta will be in charge of next week’s MLW: Fusion and has announced a title match for the show. On tonight’s Kings of Colosseum show, de la Renta announced that she will executive produce next Wednesday’s show and is using her power as EP to secure an MLW Tag Team Championship match for Los Parks, who are now part of Promociones Dorado.
The match will feature “Filthy” Tom Lawlor as the special guest referee. In addition, it was annouiced that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW World Title against ACH the week after on the January 20th episode of Fusion.
🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨@salinadelarenta With a BIG announcement regarding next week's episode of #MLWFusion.#MLWKings
📺 💻 📱 YouTube | Fubo Sports | The Roku Channel, Channel 230.
🔗 https://t.co/aL0hRviUbG pic.twitter.com/g4j79WG9AX
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) January 7, 2021
Big matches upcoming.#mlwkings pic.twitter.com/Ogdn9lF9Np
— ParasiticEyeInfection (@ParasiticEye) January 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg and Drew McIntyre Segment From RAW Hurt By Timing Issues, Details On Original Plan
- Hiroyoshi Tenzan Taken Away On A Stretcher After Attack From The Empire At NJPW New Year Dash
- Brodie Lee Jr Trains With Liv Morgan & Tyson Kidd, His Mother Explains His AEW Contract
- Eric Bischoff On Being Surprised By Goldberg’s Rise In WCW, What Led To The nWo’s Downfall