Salina de la Renta to Executive Produce Next Week’s MLW: Fusion, Sets Title Match For Show

Salina de la Renta will be in charge of next week’s MLW: Fusion and has announced a title match for the show. On tonight’s Kings of Colosseum show, de la Renta announced that she will executive produce next Wednesday’s show and is using her power as EP to secure an MLW Tag Team Championship match for Los Parks, who are now part of Promociones Dorado.

The match will feature “Filthy” Tom Lawlor as the special guest referee. In addition, it was annouiced that Jacob Fatu will defend the MLW World Title against ACH the week after on the January 20th episode of Fusion.