Salina de la Renta Appears On FOX Game Show The Floor

MLW star Salina de la Renta made an appearance on FOX’s new trivia game show The Floor. PWInsider rpeorts that de la Renta survived the first episode of the show, which is described as follows:

The Floor is a trivia battle in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping grand prize.

De la Renta was competing under her real name of Natalia and made it through the first episode, winning a battle on the topic of A Listers. You can see a trailer for the show below: