Salina de la Renta Has Been Accepted Into Full Sail University

In a post on Twitter, Salina de la Renta announced that she has been accepted to Full Sail University in the Entertainment Bussines Bachelor of Science Degree program. She starts on September 27.

She wrote: “This is years and tears of hard work! I got accepted into @FullSail with 2 scholarships covering my entire Bachelor’s and I want to say it loud for the ones in the back … DREAMS DO COME TRUE and Thoughts become things!!! Try getting to know our creator and receive! #grateful”