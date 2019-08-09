Salina de la Renta On How She Started Executive Producing For MLW, Enjoying Behind the Scenes Work

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast, MLW’s Salina de la Renta talked about how she started executive producing for the promotion. De la Renta began doing executive producing work for the company with their May 4th episode, becoming the first-ever Latina to executive produce a pro wrestling show in America on national television. That episode is one of the ten most-viewed on MLW’s YouTube channel despite only being out for a few months, while nearly all the episodes with more views have been on the channel for seven months or more.

Highlights from the discussion are below:

On how she started executive producing episodes: “I mean, it’s an honor to start — like, when I started I only managed. I really, barely did any promos and I didn’t do much. And I always worked harder, and I was always telling Court, ‘Hey, just so you know, I have this talent. I have this other talent. I can do this, I can do that.’ And I would never see anything come back from it, I was always just mentioning it. But you know, I’m always that kind of person that needs to tell everybody what I can do in case they need help. And one day, Court’s like, ‘Hey … I like your writing. So I wonder, would you be interested in executive producing one episode?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, what? Yes! Of course, of course!'”

On wanting to be behind the camera for the company: “I wanted to write, and that’s like — I don’t know, ever since I started working in MLW, yes I liked being in front of the camera, but I also liked very much to see the producer’s end, the people behind the scenes. And I always wanted to be part of the office. So when I got the opportunity, I was like, ‘All right, this is my time to shine. I have to. I’ll do myself for real now. And I guess I was blessed with the idea that had the most ratings.”

On when she’ll executive produce an episode next: “I have no idea right now. This is the sort of thing that comes out of nowhere. I never know when they’re gonna ask me. But every time that we’re closer to the dates, they’ll be like, ‘Hey uh, would you want to produce?’ And if they gave me the opportunity, yeah, I will produce every show if they want.”

In the full interview, Salina de la Renta talks about the growth of MLW, working behind the scenes in the company as an executive producer, the development of her on-screen character, how she got inspired to get into the business, MLW’s working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH, whether she’s looking to get in the ring and more.

Introduction (0:00)

On the inspiration for her on-screen persona in MLW (0:46)

On her where her promo style comes from (2:15)

On where she started her wrestling training and wanting to get into the business after seeing Total Divas (4:03)

On her experience in MLW thus far (6:36)

On progressing as an on-screen character to working as an executive producer for the company (7:47)

On MLW’s working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH and what NOAH talent she may want to work with (10:01)

On if she’s interested in getting into the ring for MLW and the status of her knee injury (11:15)

On working with Pentagon Jr. (12:15)

On professional wrestling as a form of performance art and utilizing her acting background in her character (13:03)

On the rise of women’s wrestling and the being grateful for the women’s revolution (16:54)

On MLW’s growth and Court Bauer’s vision for the company (18:24)

Where to find her (20:45)

