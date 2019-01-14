Salina De La Renta Says She’s Living Her Goals in MLW, Talks Acting Career

– Salina De La Renta spoke with Hype Magazine for a new interview discussing her work in MLW and more. Highlights are below:

On her acting career: “I actually have been acting since I was born, pretty much, because when I was born I was put on-stage to play Baby Jesus. I didn’t have to say anything but you know… (laughs) I started very early because my mom wanted to be a Broadway actor. I guess she raised me the same way that she wanted to be… I started acting at a very young age.”

On working toward her doctorate: “There is something that I really don’t ever share, because I kind of wanted it to be a surprise but I can talk about it… I’ve been working in getting a doctorate degree.. Eventually, I can reveal that I’m a doctor when I’ve graduated and just be like, ‘Hey you can call me Dr. De La Renta from now on.’ (laughs)”

On life on the road: “Right now I think I am living my goal, which is to continue to do the MLW shows, adding to it working on the indie scene. I really really love the indies and I want to kind of get big before going huge, if you know what I mean…Yeah. I’m going to be working with IWC in Denver and they’re taking the majority of my guys. So I’m using Low Ki over there and we’re also taking Ricky [Martinez]. I think a few months after that I’m also going with LA Park. Recently I was told that I’m going to go to Mexico with LA Park, my first time, so I’m very excited about that. Definitely a lot of bookings for me this year, so I’m going to be all over the States. First time in Mexico, and I hope I get to go to Europe or somewhere out there.”

On what advice she’d give to kids: “Honestly, follow your dream and forget about people telling you that it doesn’t happen because it does. Whatever plan that they think is going to work, as long as they follow it, it will work in time. Common sense really tells you how to do things, and people don’t really follow that.”