Salina De La Renta No Longer Looking to Return to the Ring

– During a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl for Fightful’s In the Weeds, MLW talent Salina de La Renta revealed that she currently has no aspirations to return to the ring Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I have no aspirations of getting back into the ring. I thought I wanted that, and for the longest time, I tried it. I would call wrestling my toxic boyfriend. We’d break up, come back together, and are never good for each other. I feel that’s what is happening with me as a professional wrestler. I got injured several times and the last time, I had a concussion. I care about my brain, I love my brain, and when I realized that from a concussion I could lose my memory or worse, I realized this is not worth it for me and not a job worth risking my life for. I’d rather just manage, run the show, and still relevant.”