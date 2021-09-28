Salina De La Renta On Her Experience at WWE Performance Center, Being Surprised Word Got Out

As noted earlier, Salina De La Renta has confirmed she was in talks with WWE earlier this year and she discussed her experience at the Performance Center in an interview. Fightful spoke with De La Renta and Alicia Atout about their new subscription service, and you can see highlights below:

On her experience at the Performance Center: “I was at the NXT building, alright. Because I’ve seen so many articles about it and I’m like, ‘How did they even see me?’ I literally don’t remember seeing anybody, even. I remember getting there, it was like eight in the morning and it was only Norman Smiley and a few students, so I don’t even know, and how did you even see me?”

On her talks with WWE: “So what happened with WWE was I was talking to Canyon at the time, and he got fired. So the person I was talking to was gone. I mean, it looked really good. It seemed pretty good. But surprisingly, they didn’t have me cut any promos. They just wanted me to wrestle.”

“I don’t know. I think it has to do [with me] being recruited and I wasn’t being brought in as part of a tryout. So I think that’s why it was a little different. But the whole time I was there, I kept saying I kept thinking, ‘Give me a mic. Just let me talk to you. Let me just talk,’ and they just wanted to see me wrestle. After that, well, the thing with Alicia came up, and now, for anybody to get me to not do this and just sign my life away and not do anything, is gonna be really difficult because we’re at the top of the world right now.”