Salina de la Renta on What Makes MLW Stand Out, Transitioning to Valet Role

– Salina de la Renta spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing her work for and commitment to MLW, what makes the company stand out and more. Highlights are below:

On transitioning to her valet role: “I had a broken leg. I broke my leg five different times trying to wrestle. I said, ‘I’ll do whatever you need. Behind the scenes or interviewing.'” He said I was going to be a host or a valet. We went with a valet. Everything just worked the way it was supposed to.”

On MLW’s women’s division: “If there is a women’s division, I’m going to be part of the women’s division regardless, but not necessarily as a wrestler. I think when life sends you signs, you have to take them. When you break your leg five times, I don’t know how you don’t take that as a sign. When I started working in the business behind the scenes, everything started to flow naturally. I didn’t have to work that hard at it. With wrestling, I had to train and train and try. Then many times I would go to the ring, I failed. This other stuff comes naturally because I wanted to be a screenwriter. Now that I have the opportunity to live the dream I had, why would I turn my back. That would be stupid.”

On her dedication to fitness: “As I grew up, everyone said I was cute and an adorable girl, so I believed it. I thought I was hot. I would go out and wrestle, and thought I was cute. Then someone broke my heart, and he started dating a model. I thought, ‘I’m really not all that.’ This is me thinking I was all that. It was a reality check. As superficial that sounds, I started thinking I’m not enough. Let’s become enough. I wanted to show off and am like, ‘Now you can’t get this. Fitness started about me proving I was enough. Then once I realize there is no competition. I was enough from the beginning. I realized that too late and now I’m addicted fitness.”

On what makes MLW stand out: “As we know there is a lot of competition going on right now. When there is a lot of product out there and other people doing stuff, we’re not going to back down. Let’s just try to make it bigger. MLW is very different than anybody else…75 of our roster is lucha….That’s not seen really in America right now….American style is necessary, but it’s important to see what is out there. MLW definitely has given everyone an opportunity …We’ve had gay wrestlers, women with a women’s division, intergender. We’ve had everything.”

On being committed to MLW: “If it were to come down to if there is this offer and this offer and this offer, I will always look back at MLW as giving me this opportunity. There aren’t many companies that would have done what this one did for me. There aren’t many who would cast someone with a broken leg and tell them you can go to the ring with a cane. Think about that. There are so many hot women out there. When it comes to reality and wrestling, how many hot women there are right now. Women are trending. So, for them to say that’s okay. Wear flats. We don’t care about sexualizing you, which usually is what they did in this business before. They just said wear a suit, cover up, we know we can do so much more. I can’t forget that.”