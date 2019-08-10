Salina de la Renta on Whether She Plans to Get in the Ring for MLW, Status of Her Knee Injury

– Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Interview Podcast, Salina de la Renta discussed the status of her knee injury and whether she plans to get in the ring for MLW any time soon. De la Renta tore her ACL and meniscus in a match in April of 2018, and said that her knee is still preventing her from doing any wrestling as it hasn’t been cleared. Highlights from the discussion, which include an update on how her knee is doing, are below:

On if she has any plans or intentions of getting in the ring in MLW: “As of right now, I do not have that intention. I would love to down the line, but because of the injury that I had in my knee, and it wasn’t one. My leg went out five different times. My doctor was pretty upset about my decision-making, and he said that he will not clear me until he knows that I’m 110%. And right now, I’m not cleared, and I don’t know when I’m gonna be back.”

On how the injury is doing currently: “Well, I feel good. But one leg is smaller than the other, and I have to work harder to get it back to how it is supposed to be. And sometimes it hurts a lot and it gets, like, jammed. I’m just trying, I go to PT and I’m going to start doing yoga. But I don’t know how this is gonna help, or [if it will] make it worse.”

In the full interview, Salina de la Renta talks about the growth of MLW, working behind the scenes in the company as an executive producer, the development of her on-screen character, how she got inspired to get into the business, MLW’s working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH, whether she’s looking to get in the ring and more.

Introduction (0:00)

On the inspiration for her on-screen persona in MLW (0:46)

On her where her promo style comes from (2:15)

On where she started her wrestling training and wanting to get into the business after seeing Total Divas (4:03)

On her experience in MLW thus far (6:36)

On progressing as an on-screen character to working as an executive producer for the company (7:47)

On MLW’s working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH and what NOAH talent she may want to work with (10:01)

On if she’s interested in getting into the ring for MLW and the status of her knee injury (11:15)

On working with Pentagon Jr. (12:15)

On professional wrestling as a form of performance art and utilizing her acting background in her character (13:03)

On the rise of women’s wrestling and the being grateful for the women’s revolution (16:54)

On MLW’s growth and Court Bauer’s vision for the company (18:24)

Where to find her (20:45)

