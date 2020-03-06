Salina de la Renta Recalls ‘Wild’ Story of Travelling Through Mexico

Salina de la Renta shared a story she had of a dangerous road trip she took through Mexico on Twitter. The MLW star was asked if she had any good road stories and recalled the dangerous trip that she and L.A. Park took through Mexico to make it to a show amidst a scene of violence.

De la Renta recalled how Park was driving and they were headed down a highway “in which cars were being burned and families were getting shot.” She noted thet almost didn’t make the show on time but just got there and then “went out and killed it” on the show: